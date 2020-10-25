Everyshop – Big Takealot competitor to launch soon

A new online shopping platform called Everyshop will launch soon, offering South African consumers technology products, computers, appliances, and other products from leading brands.

Everyshop is backed by JD Group, a member of Pepkor Holdings, who owns many high-profile retail chains including Incredible Connection and HiFi Corp.

JD Group currently offers consumers a wide range of technology products, computers, appliances, and gadgets through Incredible Connection and HiFi Corp.

It also provides household goods, including furniture, mattresses, and appliances through Rochester, Sleepmasters, Bradlows, and Russells.

These stores are supported through a comprehensive national network of 16 distribution centres that perform home deliveries to customers using their own logistics fleet and courier partners.

As many of these products are big-ticket items, JD Group’s stores also offer credit finance solutions.

The increased need for convenience through online shopping has inspired the company to look at new ways to serve its customers.

It also looked at providing access to additional products, brands, and categories not offered through its current retail channels.

This led to the formation of Everyshop – an online store that will offer South African consumers a new “one-stop” shopping channel.

Everyshop will feature curated products of the group’s existing product ranges, as well as many new product categories and leading brands.

The new platform will give consumers a unique and tailored departmental shopping experience that can leverage the group’s e-commerce, logistics, and fulfilment capabilities.

The company could not provide an official launch date for Everyshop yet, but is expected to make an official announcement next month.

