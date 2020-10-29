Pick n Pay launches digital receipts

Pick n Pay has announced that till receipts can now be sent directly to its Smart Shoppers’ email accounts or can be loaded onto their mobile apps.

The South African retailer said that this will replace a printed receipt, and is applicable across all Pick n Pay stores – including Clothing, Liquor, and Express stores.

Retail marketing executive John Bradshaw said the reasons for launching this initiative are to improve Pick n Pay’s environmental footprint and to make life easier for the retailer’s customers.

“We are always looking at ways we can reduce waste within our stores and help our customers lead easier lives by making their shopping experience quicker and more convenient,” said Bradshaw.

“This latest Smart Shopper enhancement ticks all these boxes.”

“Customers are already telling us they enjoying the option of not having to worry where they have put their till receipt,” said Bradshaw.

Pick n Pay said that nearly 13,000 customers had signed up to this service during its pilot phase earlier this year.

Within a week of launching this feature to all Smart Shoppers, a further 7,000 customers have opted in for this service.

You can still get a physical receipt

Pick n Pay also clarified that opting into Digital Receipts does not preclude customers from ever being able to access a print slip.

If they need a physical slip, they can ask their cashier to print it for them, while high-value items and products with a warranty will automatically have their slip pointed out.

If Pick n Pay Smart Shopper customers wish to sign up to this new service, they can either do this through their online profile on Pick n Pay’s website or through the Pick n Pay mobile app in their preferences.

Customers will need to provide a valid email address to access this service.