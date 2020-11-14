Ditching till slips for digital receipts – Checkers and Woolworths respond

Pick n Pay recently announced that it would launch a digital receipts service in an attempt to improve the shopping experience of its Smart Shopper customers.

The retailer said customers who opt in will receive their full receipt on their digital devices, and will only receive a small summary slip at check-out.

“We are always looking at ways we can reduce waste within our stores and help our customers lead easier lives by making their shopping experience quicker and more convenient,” said Pick n Pay retail marketing executive John Bradshaw.

“This latest Smart Shopper enhancement ticks all these boxes.”

The digital receipts feature is available from all Pick n Pay stores – including clothing, liquor, and express stores.

Before the mass launch, nearly 13,000 customers had already signed up to this service during a pilot phase earlier this year.

Within a week of launching this feature to all Smart Shoppers, a further 7,000 customers had opted in for this service.

Bradshaw said that its customers have already been saying they enjoy the option of not having to worry about misplaced till receipts.

Digital solutions at other retailers

Following Pick n Pay’s announcement, MyBroadband asked other retailers what digital solutions they implement to help their customers, as well as what they are planning for the future.

Shoprite – Checkers

Shoprite Group told MyBroadband that it also offers digital receipts in the Checkers app for its Xtra Savings reward customers.

It said that there is no charge to view your digital receipts through the Checkers app, and these digital receipts are visible when you log into your Xtra Savings profile on the app.

The image below shows where Checkers app users can view their digital receipts.

Checkers also noted a variety of other customer-facing technologies that it offers.

These include:

Checkers Sixty60 shopping app

QR code payments

Digital grocery vouchers

Shoprite’s Money Market Account

Xtra Savings rewards programmes

The company specifically noted that its Xtra Savings rewards programmes saved South African consumers R333 million in October alone.

Shoprite Group also noted that Checkers teamed up with Mr D Food to deliver medicine to MediRite pharmacy customers’ homes.

However, not all of its digital solutions are customer-facing.

“Technology is changing retail, with integrated ERP systems being applied through the value chain to improve efficiencies and digital platforms facilitating omnichannel shopping,” said Shoprite Group.

Woolworths

Woolworths told MyBroadband that it does not currently offer digital receipts but is always looking at new digital solutions to enhance the Point of Sale customer experience and will be announcing some new digital innovations in the coming weeks.

It said it continues to bridge the gap between its in-store and online offerings.

This includes the launch of its curbside Click and Collect service, which is available in over 63 stores and is a contactless shopping option which it labelled as “incredibly successful.”

Woolworths also noted that its app has reached over 1 million customers, and is geared both to store shoppers and online shoppers.

“Customers can scan products in-store from the app and check prices and information, and can also use the app to check availability of products at all Woolworths stores,” said Woolworths.

“Additionally we offer Vouchers in the app that are used in stores, as well as a full suite of Woolworths financial services online products that means customers no longer need to go to store for assistance or applications.”

The retailer noted that it has seen triple-digit growth online across its product ranges, and this has continued even as the lockdown reduced in intensity.

It also said that it launched its Black Friday deals online early this year, and the uptake has been “incredible”.

“We’ve scaled up our pickers and fleet to manage the expected demand, and we have a few new innovations in the pipeline that we will announce soon,” it said.