South Africa’s tech companies and CEOs ranked

The latest Glassdoor ratings reveal that Vodacom, MultiChoice, and BBD have the highest rating among its employees, while Shameel Joosub has the highest approval rating among local CEOs.

Glassdoor is a platform where current and former employees can review companies and rate the performance of their CEO.

The company ratings are based on culture and values, diversity and inclusion, work/life balance, management, compensation, and career opportunities.

The score for all these components is calculated to give an average rating for each company.

Vodacom, MultiChoice, and BBD ranked top among large South African tech companies, with an average score of 4.1 out of 5.

Other companies which performed well include Dimension Data, MWEB, MTN, and Sasol.

The worst-performing companies in the Glassdoor company ranking were Gijima and Altron, which both scored below 3.

The table below shows the average ratings for large South African technology and telecommunications companies.

South African Tech Company Ratings Company Rating (/5) Vodacom 4.1 MultiChoice 4.1 BBD 4.1 Dimension Data 3.8 MWEB 3.8 MTN 3.7 Sasol 3.6 EOH 3.5 MiX Telematics 3.5 BCX 3.5 Datacentrix 3.5 Cartrack 3.4 Liquid Telecom 3.3 Telkom 3.2 Naspers 3.2 Adapt IT 3.0 Altron 2.9 Gijima 2.6

Best tech CEO in South Africa

Glassdoor also provides users to rate the performance of their CEO, which is represented as an approval rating in percentage.

Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub topped the rankings with an approval rating of 98%, followed by MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela with 92% and BBD CEO Peter Searle on 91%.

The image below provides an overview of the approval ratings of prominent tech CEOs in South Africa.

It should be noted that not all CEOs are listed because Glassdoor did not provide approval ratings for all CEOs.