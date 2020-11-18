SA Post Office cuts the countries from which you can receive packages

The South African Post Office has significantly cut the countries to and from which it offers a postal service.

It said the changes were made in response to stricter lockdown rules introduced in some countries, which means that transport connections to and from the affected countries are no longer available.

The Post Office advised South Africans to not mail items to countries that are not on the country list below.

Noteworthy exclusions from the list include Australia, New Zealand, Germany, and Spain.

If, however, an article has been posted to a country where the mail service is not available, it will be kept safely and dispatched immediately once transport connections become available.

The countries below are those to which a postal service is currently available for South Africans:

Argentina

Brazil

Canada

China

Czech Republic

France

Great Britain

Greece

Hong Kong

Hungary

India

Israel

Italy

Japan

Kenya

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Singapore

Sweden

Switzerland

Thailand

United Arab Emirates

USA

