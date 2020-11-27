Good news for South African travellers

South Africa’s travel industry has been hammered by the COVID-19 lockdown and international travel restrictions, but there is a silver lining – incredible deals are being offered to locals.

This is feedback from Afristay CEO Rupert Bryant who was speaking to MyBroadband about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the local tourism industry.

Afristay is one of South Africa’s premier accommodation booking platforms, which gives them great insights into the local tourism industry.

Rupert said before the lockdown was announced in March, Afristay was set to have a record number of bookings.

After the lockdown was implemented, Afristay’s web traffic dropped 96% and sales plummeted to virtually zero.

After the government lifted travel restrictions business picked up, but it is still nowhere close to where it was before the pandemic.

“Things have recovered somewhat since lockdown, but the travel market is still under big pressure,” said Bryant.

He said Afristay is currently seeing a 30% drop in bookings year on year on the domestic side, while international arrivals are pretty much dead.

There is one silver lining in the local travel market – big spenders who typically travelled overseas are now travelling locally.

This, Bryant said, is partly fuelled by “incredible deals available at empty places that usually cater for international guests”.

Travel and tourism companies like Afristay worked hard to adapt to the changing environment, but they are not out of the woods yet.

Bryant said they are concerned about a potential second wave of COVID-19 infections which may lead to increased restrictions on travel.

He said a second lockdown could be devastating for the South African travel and tourism industry.

“Many travel establishments and operators are on their last legs, and the consensus is, if there is another lockdown, many will simply close their doors permanently and many jobs will be lost,” said Bryant.

