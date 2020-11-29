The best tech skills to have in South Africa

29 November 2020

South Africa’s new National List of Occupations in High Demand (OIHD) revealed that numerous ICT skills are in short supply in South Africa.

Higher education minister, Blade Nzimande said the list is updated every two years and helps the country to understand the needs of the labour market.

It gives a good indication on which occupations are likely to have vacancies and grow due to new investments, especially by the government.

He added that this list can guide students and graduates towards the fields where they stand the best chance of employment.

There are currently 345 occupations that are in high demand in South Africa out of 1.500 registered in the Organising Framework for Occupations.

Nzimande said these include careers in the digital economy, like data scientists, web developers, and computer network technicians.

He has urged universities, colleges, and private education and training institutions to use the list to inform their selection of programme offerings, resource allocations, and enrolment planning processes.

He said it will also help in identifying and developing new qualifications and programmes that are more responsive to the needs of the economy and society.

In-demand IT professions

The National List of Occupations in High Demand includes numerous ICT professions, including software developers, ICT systems analysts, and multimedia specialists.

Database designers and administrators, systems administrator, network analysts, and security specialists also have a bright future in South Africa.

The table below provides an overview of the prominent ICT professions listed in the OIHD document.

Basic IT Professions
Job Description Minimum Qualification
ICT Communications Assistant Diploma or advanced certificate
Computer Network Technician Diploma or advanced certificate
Geographic Information Systems Technicians Higher certificate
Data entry operator Diploma or advanced certificate
IT Professionals
ICT Systems Analyst Bachelor’s degree or advanced diploma
Data Scientist Bachelor’s degree or advanced diploma
Software Developer Diploma or advanced certificate
Programmer Analyst Diploma or advanced certificate
Developer Programmer Diploma or advanced certificate
Multimedia Specialist Diploma or advanced certificate
Web Developer Diploma or advanced certificate
Applications Programmer Diploma or advanced certificate
Computers Quality Assurance Analyst Diploma or advanced certificate
Database Designer and Administrator Diploma or advanced certificate
Systems Administrator Diploma or advanced certificate
Computer Network and Systems Engineer Bachelor’s degree or advanced diploma
Network Analyst Bachelor’s degree or advanced diploma
ICT Security Specialist Diploma or advanced certificate
IT Management
Chief Information Officer Bachelor’s degree or advanced diploma
ICT Project Manager Diploma or advanced certificate
Data Management Manager Diploma or advanced certificate
Application Development Manager Bachelor’s degree or advanced diploma
Information Technology Manager Bachelor’s degree or advanced diploma
Information Systems Director Bachelor honours degree, postgraduate diploma, or bachelor’s degree

National List of Occupations in High Demand (OIHD)

