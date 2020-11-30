Comair CEO resigns

The CEO of Kulula.com owner Comair, Wrenelle Stander, has resigned from her position with immediate effect.

This is according to a statement sent by the company to shareholders on 30 November, which also confirmed that Stander has also resigned as executive director of the board.

“In accordance with paragraph 3.59(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the board of directors of the Company (‘the Board’) wishes to advise that Ms Wrenelle Stander has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Executive Director of the Board effective 30 November 2020,” Comair said.

“The Board would like to thank Ms Stander for her invaluable contribution to the Company over the past two years and especially for the hard work, commitment and outstanding leadership she provided during the period of the COVID 19 Pandemic and Business Rescue Process.”

“The Directors and the business rescue practitioners wish her every success in her new endeavours,” it said.

Comair also announced the appointment of Glenn Orsmond as its new chief executive officer, and the appointment of Kirsten King as chief financial officer.

Orsmond previously told MyBroadband that the airline was excited to resume operations, with Kulula flights set to begin on 1 December.

“We are excited to be returning to the skies and with competition being restored in the domestic market, the flying public can once again expect to achieve low airfares,” he said.

“We are proud to continue our Kulula heritage of offering affordable airfares after introducing low cost flying in South Africa close to twenty years ago.”

Orsmond said that the re-introduction of Kulula flights domestically is the first phase of Comair’s plans to build up to full operations over the coming months.

He noted that British Airways domestic and regional flights will re-open soon – as will Kulula flights from Lanseria.

