South African tech CEO qualifications

Many learners who have completed their matric exams are now planning to go to university to get qualified for the workplace.

Although a university degree is not a guarantee to land a job or to make it to the top, it is a prerequisite for many positions.

According to statistics from the United States’ Bureau of Labour, a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree is highly recommended to move up the corporate ladder.

A further business administration qualification, like an MBA, is also a great way to complement your experience as a manager.

All degrees are, however, not equal. This raises the question which university degrees are the most prominent among South Africa’s top telecommunications and IT leaders.

To answer this question, MyBroadband looked at the qualifications of some of South Africa’s top CEOs.

Most tech and telecoms CEOs completed either finance or engineering degrees. A few chief execs also complemented their first degree with an MBA or related business qualification.

Tech CEO qualifications

The table below provides an overview of the qualifications of South Africa’s top ICT executives.