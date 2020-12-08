Demo – How Microsoft Compliance Manager helps you stay POPIA compliant

All South African organisations need to ensure that they are compliant with POPIA or else they will risk major fines.

To achieve this, organisations must ensure they have the right tools and technologies at their disposal.

In the second episode of Microsoft’s POPIA Compliance Series, Aki Anastasiou speaks with Michalsons attorneys John Giles and Mark Heyink, as well as Modern Work Specialist at Microsoft Catherine De Klerk, about how Microsoft Compliance Manager helps businesses become and remain POPIA compliant.

De Klerk noted that while data protection is a business issue, organisations need to use technologies which help them ensure their data is POPIA-compliant.

“It’s quite cumbersome for most organisations because to find and classify your data takes an awful lot of time,” said De Klerk.

“By the time they’ve done that, their information is already stale.”

Microsoft Compliance Manager

This is why Microsoft created Compliance Manager, which enables organisations to manage their compliance requirements with ease.

Functionality includes taking inventory of data protection risks, managing the complexities of implementing the appropriate controls, aligning with regulations and certifications, and reporting.

Compliance Manager is not limited to POPIA – you can use various other standards from across the world – like Europe’s GDPR.

In this episode, De Klerk presents a demo of how Compliance Manager works and explains several key Compliance Manager features.

Continuous compliance

De Klerk also makes it clear that POPIA compliance isn’t a once-off event; instead, you need to continuously ensure that you are abiding by these regulations.

“We often say that data protection is like personal fitness,” agreed Giles.

“You’re always trying to get fitter but you’re never at 100% fit.”

This is why tools like Compliance Manager are so great – they simplify the compliance process so that you can continually remain compliant without wasting lots of time that could be spent on other productive activities.

Compliance Manager can automatically update the template that your data is being assessed on whenever there are changes to the regulatory requirements or law of the country or region in question.

Watch the second episode of Microsoft’s POPIA Compliance Series below to learn more. You can see the full Microsoft POPIA Compliance Series here.