6 stocks that defined 2020

2020 was defined by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, which forced people to change the way they work and live.

Offices were closed, travel restrictions came into effect, and retail outlets were forced to change the way they operate.

Fewer people visited restaurants, cinemas, and other entertainment venues. Instead, they stayed home watching Netflix and ordered food through Uber Eats.

Many people cancelled their international travel plans and opted for local self-drive holidays.

This changing environment had a direct impact on businesses across the world, with some benefitting while others were driven to bankruptcy.

Thousands of restaurants across South Africa closed down because of lockdown restrictions that prevented them from operating.

Hotels and airlines were also hard-hit, and they are still struggling to recover from the impact of travel restrictions.

On the other end of the spectrum, telecommunications and IT providers struggled to cope with demand when the lockdown started.

Sasfin Securities deputy chairman David Shapiro said the performance of six stocks defined the changes we saw over the past year.

Here is a quick overview of these stocks and why they show how the world has changed in 2020.

Moderna – Share price up 768%

Moderna is an American biotechnology company which developed a COVID-19 vaccine which is in great demand across the world.

Tesla – Share price up 677%

Tesla is a global leader in electric cars, solar, and integrated renewable energy solutions for homes and businesses. The demand for cleaner energy is making Tesla a favourite among investors.

Zoom – Share price up 506%

Zoom is the leader in modern enterprise video communications and became the default business communications platform during the lockdown.

DocuSign – Share price up 217%

DocuSign allows organizations to manage electronic agreements, which became very important with many employees working from home.

Carvana – Share price up 184%

Carvana allows users to browse used cars online and get approved for financing. With many people avoiding public transport and looking for second-hand cars, Carvana showed strong growth.

Shopify – Share price up 177%

Ecommerce boomed during the pandemic and Shopify’s proprietary ecommerce platform for online stores enjoyed strong growth.

Sasfin Securities deputy chairman David Shapiro comment