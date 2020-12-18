Expect great festive season deals despite longer Black Friday period

Many South African stores expanded their Black Friday deals to span several weeks of November.

This meant that South Africans had longer than usual to purchase the items they wanted during the Black Friday sale period.

Given this new way of running the Black Friday sale, it is interesting to consider the ramifications of this on festive season sales and deals – as many South Africans may have used the extended November sales to purchase items they would otherwise have bought during December.

MyBroadband asked popular South African retailers what their plans were for festive season sales in light of the extended Black Friday period.

Pick n Pay

Pick n Pay told MyBroadband that its Black Friday deals covered a broad range of products – from everyday foot items to big appliances and electronics.

During the festive season, it will be prioritising items that will help South Africans celebrate Christmas well.

“As more customers plan to stay safely at home this festive season, our Christmas deals will offer greater promotions and Smart Price deals on groceries to help our customers create the most memorable Christmas celebration,” said Pick n Pay retail executive of marketing John Bradshaw.

“Our Christmas deals will range across our award-winning meats, fresh produce, treats and cakes,” he added.

Bradshaw said the store would also be offering deals on certain gifts during the festive season.

“We’ll also have more deals on toys – both for children and adults, in the form of popular electronics or gaming items,” he said.

Incredible Connection and HiFiCorp

JDG, which owns both Incredible Connection and HiFiCorp, said the extended Black Friday period would not result in weaker festive season deals.

“We anticipate that many consumers might not travel over the festive period but rather spend the time and money at home with family and friends,” said JDG.

“This positions our brands such as HifiCorp and Incredible Connection as a perfect destination for Home appliances and Tech gifts this festive season, and we have made sure to have deals and specials available throughout the Festive season.”

JDG said its stores would be offering deals across all categories, with special focus placed on home and tech appliances at HiFiCorp and Incredible Connection respectively.

“It is also a great time of the year for consumers to seek out selected Clearance products that our stores might offer with up to 60% off providing some great deals and support to our consumers on a tight budget,” said JDG.

“With the right safety protocol in place our stores are ready to assist consumers and we have also added some additional financial support opportunities such as revolving credit and contactless payment options.”

Incredible Connection’s Festive Gift Guide can be viewed here.