The most wanted skills in South Africa

CareerJunction’s latest research revealed that software developers, middle managers, and sales consultants are currently the most sought-after professionals in South Africa.

This was one of the findings in the November 2020 CareerJunction Index (CJI) report, which was released this week.

The CJI is based on data gathered from the CareerJunction website and monitors the labour market in South Africa by examining supply and demand trends.

The research found that recruitment activity decreased slightly during November 2020.

There has, however, been an increase in hiring activity for job seekers in the ICT, sales, engineering, marketing, business, warehousing, and logistics sectors over the last 3 months.

There was particularly strong demand for software developers with more than 1,000 vacancies during November 2020.

After a dip in demand during lockdown level 5, hiring activity for middle and department managers is also recovering strongly. Since May, demand for managerial skills in South Africa has more than doubled.

Hiring activity for sales representatives has also shown strong growth with demand increasing by 44% over the last three months.

The charts below provide an overview of demand trends in different industries over the last year.

Growing demand

Volatile demand

