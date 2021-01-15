New top management at Seacom after executive departures

Seacom recently announced that Prenesh Padayachee has been appointed as the company’s new Group Chief Digital Officer (CDO).

Padayachee is a South African telecoms veteran who has previously served as Internet Solutions’ CTO and Telkom Openserve’s chief sales and marketing officer.

Padayachee’s appointment followed the resignation of Seacom’s chief technical officer, Claes Segelberg.

Segelberg has been with the company for nearly a decade and is credited with building Seacom into the leading data transmission backbone of Africa.

Segelberg’s departure followed the resignation of two other top executives at Seacom, CEO Byron Clatterbuck and chief strategy officer Suveer Ramdhani.

Clatterbuck joined Seacom in 2012 as chief commercial officer and became group CEO in February 2015.

He was replaced by Oliver Fortuin, who previously served as MTN’s group chief enterprise officer, on 4 January 2021.

Ramdhani has been with Seacom since its inception and was one of the biggest driving forces behind the company’s success.

In this role as chief strategy officer, he was responsible for overseeing Seacom’s strategy, market development, and mergers and acquisition.

Seacom founder Brian Herlihy said Ramdhani has been a cornerstone of the business who drove growth strategies for new products and services, new markets, and transformative acquisitions.

With three top executives resigning in a matter of months it raises the question of what is behind the top management exodus.

The main reason is that the Seacom management team’s long-term bonuses matured in August 2020.

This resulted in three of Seacom’s top executives, some of whom have families overseas, stepping down and making way for a new management team to take over.

Seacom is currently heading into a new future of investment and growth, focusing on the expanding corporate segments in its key markets.

The new management team with fresh ideas is therefore a good fit to take Seacom from its current strengths into its future expansion and development.

