How much managers are getting paid in South Africa

The latest CareerJunction Index (CJI) reports reveal that managers earn anywhere between R43,000 and R108,000 per month in South Africa, depending on their seniority and location.

The CJI reports are based on data gathered from the CareerJunction website and monitor the labour market in South Africa by examining supply and demand trends.

According to the CareerJunction Index (CJI) report, managerial staff are in high demand in the South African job market.

“Sales managers and finance managers are particularly well sought after,” the CJI report states.

Despite the slowing hiring trend towards the end of the year, demand for middle and department managers grew by 14% over the last six months.

This raises the question of what managers in South Africa can earn considering the high demand for their skills.

The CJI reports reveal that middle and departmental managers earn between R43,000 and R62,000 per month.

Senior managers earn between R50,000 and R81,000 per month, while executive managers and directors get between R63,000 and R108,000 per month.

The salaries vary significantly based on the seniority and experience of managers and where they are based.

Managers and executives in Gauteng, for example, earn significantly more than their counterparts in Cape Town and Durban.

The table below provides an overview of management salaries in Gauteng, Cape Town, and Durban.

It should be noted that these salaries are cost to company (CTC), which means it is the total salary package of an employee which may include benefits like medical aid and pension.