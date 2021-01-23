New ecommerce stats reveal how the lockdown changed online shopping in South Africa

The COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown have helped to drive the rapid adoption of online shopping in South Africa with a big increase in the number of orders and money spent.

The time to deliver an order has also decreased, which has helped to improve the overall experience of online shopping in South Africa.

To gain more insight into the ecommerce changes in South Africa, MyBroadband touched base with PacelNinja CEO Justin Drennan.

ParcelNinja is an ecommerce warehousing and distribution business, which is the backbone of many large ecommerce operations in South Africa.

He said they have seen a 23% year-on-year increase in ecommerce orders between August and November 2020.

Two of the strongest performing sectors were health supplements and clothing, which increased by 50% and 25% respectively.

What was noteworthy is that while the number of orders increased, the basked size decreased by 24%.

“So, while South Africans are shopping more online, their spending power or number of items they buy seems to have decreased,” said Drennan.

There was also strong growth in the number of companies which launched ecommerce operations in 2020, which helped ParcelNinja to increase its client base by 18%.

The increased adoption of online shopping has also helped to improve the logistics networks in South Africa.

Drennan said the average working days to deliver an order decreased from 2.7 before the lockdown to 2.4 August to October 2020. This means deliveries are now 25% faster.

