The best IT companies to work for in South Africa

The Top Employers Institute has published a list of the global top employers to work for in 2021.

Businesses on this list include a number of companies in South Africa, many of which operate in the telecommunications, IT, and electronics industries.

The Top Employers Institute noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly affected the industries it assesses over the past year.

“In addition to the adverse impacts on global health systems and economies, businesses faced the significant hurdle of supporting their people in adapting to new ways of work,” said Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink.

“In our research, we were glad to see that Top Employers put their employees first from the outset of the global health crisis. They responded and adapted quickly to the ever-changing situation.”

Despite the challenge of COVID-19, Plink said that companies were held to the same high standards that awarded them their position on the list of top global employers.

Top ICT employers in South Africa

The top employers list is based on the people practices of participating companies through the independently audited and fact-based HR survey, which covers six domains and 20 subtopics across the entire HR spectrum.

The companies are evaluated across a number of key areas, including learning and development, performance management, leadership development, career and succession management, compensation and benefits, and company culture.

Below are the top employers in South Africa for 2021 in the IT, telecommunications, and electronics industries.

Company Industry Cell C Telecommunications CSIR Various IT fields Dark Fibre Africa Telecommunications Dimension Data IT and Telecommunications HCL Technologies IT Huawei Engineering, IT and Telecommunications Jasco Electronics Electronics and IT Microsoft South Africa IT Orange Business Services IT and Telecommunications Samsung Electronics South Africa Electronics SAP South Africa IT SAS Institute IT Tata Consultancy Services IT Vodacom Telecommunications

Strong growth for IT jobs in South Africa

While COVID-19 has had a significant effect on the South African job market, demand continues to grow for IT and technology-related skills.

The latest CareerJunction Index (CJI) report revealed that data analysts and data warehousing are the two fastest-growing fields in South Africa with a strong demand for these skills.

The CJI report is based on data gathered from the CareerJunction website and monitors the labour market in South Africa by examining supply and demand trends.

The most hiring activity took place in the IT sector last year, with the business, management, and finance sectors also performing well.

CareerJunction MD Paul Byrne said there has been an upsurge in some jobs during lockdown, including business analysts, data analysts, and data warehousing.

He said there are many roles within IT which have been growing year-on-year, which is a very positive sign for the local economy.

Byrne said these demand trends are not surprising considering where the economy has been going over the last year.

He added that a different skillset is required to perform well in the new remote working environment, which will drive requirements from companies in future.

Fields which are expected to continue showing growth in the future include IT, business management, sales, finance, and manufacturing.

