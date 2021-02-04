Behind the scenes of Parcelninja’s impressive ecommerce operations

ParcelNinja is one of South Africa’s most important ecommerce logistics players, with half-a-million items in its warehouse at any given time.

Parcelninja was started in 2014 by brothers Justin and Ryan Drennan and their business partner Terence Murphy.

Their plan was simple – offer South African online shops an affordable outsourcing solution for all their fulfilment needs.

By helping online shops with their logistics, it means businesses can focus on what they are good at: finding great products, marketing, and serving their customers.

Parcelninja showed rapid growth and attracted a R20-million investment from C5 Holdings in February 2015.

This growth continued and today the company serves the logistics and fulfilment needs of many prominent South African ecommerce shops.

It makes sense for these companies to outsource their ecommerce logistics to Parcelninja. Because of its large scale, it offers reduced courier fees and far better warehousing solutions than what individual shops can afford.

It also fulfils orders much quicker than what most online shops can do themselves. 99% of all orders they receive before 15:00 are dispatched on the same day.

These products are picked, packed, and shipped within hours of a customer placing their order.

To give you an idea of the scale of Parcelninja’s operations, MyBroadband asked CEO Justin Drennan for some numbers.

He said they currently host half-a-million items in their 5,000m2 warehouse in Johannesburg at any given time.

Last year Parcelninja picked 2.5 million items and shipped 380,000 parcels on behalf of their 160 ecommerce partners.

On a typical Monday, Parcelninja staff pick and pack around 18,000 items from 3,000 orders.

Here is a look behind the scenes at Parcelninja’s ecommerce operations.

Parcelninja warehouse

Picking Items

Packing items

