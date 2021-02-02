Octotel on the hunt to buy fibre networks

Octotel is looking for fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) networks to acquire, CEO Trevor van Zyl has told MyBroadband.

The company has just concluded an acquisition for an undisclosed amount of Samarlink (Pty) Ltd, a local Plettenberg Bay FTTH operator which Octotel said has extensive reach in estates in the region.

Octotel began its residential and business fibre rollout in Plettenberg Bay during November and to-date has passed 3,500 homes in the Plettenberg Bay CBD, Rothersands, Robberg Beach End, Beachy Head Drive, Rugby, and Maplin regions.

“The Octotel Plett project will see over 5,500 homes in Plett passed before April this year,” Van Zyl said.

“We have big plans for the Eden region and have set up a regional office in Plett to manage the regional rollout that includes neighbouring towns such as Knysna.”

Van Zyl said that Plettenberg Bay has seen significant growth due to the growing “semigration” of people who are able to work from home or commute to larger cities.

Last year, Actis acquired a controlling stake in Octotel for R2.3 billion, which Van Zyl said has positioned the company well to expand its current network.

He said that the acquisition has provided Octotel with significant financial resources to grow its fibre network organically and to acquire network operators.

According to Octotel, it currently connects 60,000 customers in Cape Town and has over 200,000 home and business fibre endpoints across South Africa.

The company has plans to connect an additional 30,000 customers to its network and expand network coverage by an additional 100,000 homes during 2021.