What’s Next – In conversation with Garsen Naidu

Garsen Naidu is currently the General Manager of Cisco for Sub – Saharan Africa, a role which he has occupied since 2020. Prior to this Garsen served as the Country Manager for Cisco South Africa.

He started out his career as a Software Development Engineer in the aerospace industry.

His sales career began when he redefined the sales strategy at a South African aerospace company, which resulted in him successfully concluding key deals for the company in East Asia.

He joined Cisco in 2011 as an Account Manager and was promoted to Client Executive in 2012.

In 2014 he was promoted to Regional Sales Manager for Public Sector and Enterprise Solutions and has also worked as the Head of Cisco’s Partner and System Engineering organisations for Sub-Saharan Africa.

Naidu holds an MBA from GIBS, a BSc in Engineering – Electrical – Information Systems, and a Diploma in Electrical Engineering.

In this What’s Next interview, Naidu shares how Cisco has adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic and how tools and technologies allowed the company to continually focus on the needs of its partners and customers.

This included helping organisations with business continuity and bolstering business resiliency in the face of the global pandemic which disrupted the world of work and forced a legion of workers to remote work in a matter of days and weeks.

Through its business resiliency offerings designed to help keep organisations running, Cisco was able to keep teams securely and reliably connected with Cisco networking, security, and collaboration technology.

Naidu also outlines the challenges that companies face when transitioning to a remote working approach, shares best practices and some predictions on what the future holds.

