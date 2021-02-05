New price for sending a letter in South Africa

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has published the new postage rates and service fees which will apply as from 1 April 2021.

The price to send a standard letter in South Africa will increase from the current R4.90 to R5.34 in April.

To send a medium letter (B5) will cost R10.75 – up from the current R9.85 – and a large letter (B4) will be R13.15 – up from the current R12.05.

In line with these increases, the price for a booklet of 10 stamps will rise from R49.00 to R53.40.

Fastmail prices will also be higher from 1 April. The price for a standard Fastmail letter will increase from R8.00 to R8.70.

To send a medium letter via Fastmail will cost R20.60 (up from R18.90) and a large letter will be priced at R24.90 (up from R24.90).

In the new pricing document, ICASA highlighted that surface mail for African countries has been discontinued with the exception of Lesotho, Swaziland, Mozambique, and Botswana in the 2019/20 control period.

Surface Mail has also been discontinued for Brazil and Canada in the 2021/22 control period.

The table below proves an overview of the new SA Post Office prices which kick in on 1 April 2021.

SA Post Office Pricing Ordinary mail Product Current Price From 1 April 2021 Small maxi R4.90 R5.34 Medium (B5) R9.85 R10.75 Large (B4) R12.05 R13.15 Prepaid envelope Small R5.20 R5.70 Medium R11.30 R12.30 Large R15.10 R16.50 Postcard Small maxi R4.90 R5.34 Medium (B5) R9.85 R10.75 Large (B4) R12.05 R13.15 Stamp booklet Booklet of 10 stamps R49.00 R53.40 Boxes of 50 R2,450.00 R2,670.50 Fastmail Small maxi R8.00 R8.70 Medium (B5) R18.90 R20.60 Large (B4) R22.85 R24.90 Business Reply Service New licence R349.10 R380.50 Renewal of licence (annually) R349.10 R380.50

