Micro Focus appoints new managing director for South Africa

Micro Focus has announced that it has appointed a new vice president for compliance, as well as a new managing director for its South African business.

Gary De Menezes has been appointed as the company’s new vice president of compliance after holding the position of managing director for Micro Focus South Africa for four years.

In his new role, De Menezes will lead licence verification efforts for Micro Focus customers in the EMEA, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific regions, the company said.

“De Menezes was promoted to this position after a successful four years as Managing Director for Micro Focus South Africa,” Micro Focus said.

“During this time, he helped to develop and build efficient teams and effective marketing, financial, and organizational strategies in the region.”

De Menezes has extensive experience in the ICT industry, which Micro Focus said made him an ideal fit for the position of vice president for compliance.

“With over three decades of information technology management experience, De Menezes has a proven track record of defining, building and optimising best-in-class organisations, as well as the execution of numerous mergers and acquisitions in Africa,” Micro Focus said.

New managing director for South Africa

De Menezes will be succeeded by Emile Burger as managing director for Micro Focus South Africa.

Burger is currently the chief commercial officer at Axiz and has significant experience in leadership roles within the South African banking industry.

“Bringing over a decade of executive leadership and operations management to Micro Focus South Africa, Emile will officially start as managing director on March 1, 2021,” Micro Focus said.