The most sought-after skills in South Africa

CareerJunction’s latest research revealed that software developers, middle managers, and sales consultants are currently the most sought-after professionals in South Africa.

Despite a declining trend in hiring activity, software developers remain in particularly high demand locally.

CareerJunction noted that demand increased by a seasonal-adjusted 6% in January while job search activity increased by 8%.

CareerJunction’s current index for online job searches is at 98 points, which it said indicates the following:

Fewer job opportunities for potential job seekers.

More potential job seekers per job advert.

Recruitment is less difficult due to more potential job seekers per job advert.

The CareerJunction Index represents online labour dynamics in South Africa by providing a detailed analysis of the relative ratio of supply and demand in the online job market, the company states.

The index is based on comprehensive data gathered from the CareerJunction website.

“The IT, business, and management and finance sectors are undoubtedly the most sought-after sectors, followed by the sales, admin, office and support and architecture and engineering sectors, among others listed,” CareerJunction said.

It also noted that for many of these sectors, there is evident fluctuation in hiring activity.

Volatile demand

The graphs below show hiring activity over time in various sectors that have demonstrated a volatile demand for skills.

Growing demand

There has been growing demand across certain sectors which has proven consistent over the past few months, indicating an increase in demand for skilled workers in these fields.

“An uptake in hiring activity is evident for professionals within medical and health, sales, marketing and architecture, and engineering over the recent months,” CareerJunction said.

The graphs below show the growing demand for workers in these sectors.

