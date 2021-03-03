The stock that turned R10,000 into R121 million in 25 years

Monster Beverage Corporation, an American beverage company that manufactures energy drinks, is the best performing company in the S&P 500 Index over the last 30 years.

According to data shared by Charlie Bilello, founder and CEO of Compound Capital Advisors, the company provided a total return of 295,805% since it listed in 1995.

This means if you invested $10,000 in Monster Beverage Corporation in August 1995, you would now have $29.59 million.

If you were a South African who invested R10,000 in the company in 1995 your return would have been even more impressive.

In August 1995, one US Dollar cost you R3.65. Fast forward 25 years and one dollar now costs around R15.00.

An investment of R10,000 in Monster Beverage Corporation in August 1995 would therefore now be worth R121 million.

Monster Beverage Corporation outperformed all big tech companies, including Amazon, Netflix, Apple, and Microsoft.

The best performing tech company was Amazon with a total return of 217,000% since it listed in May 1997.

Netflix returned 50,000% over eighteen years while Apple’s share price grew 42,000% over the last 30 years.

Oracle, Cisco, Nvidia, and Microsoft all showed a return of over 30,000% over the last 30 years.

The table below shows the top-performing stocks in the S&P 500 Index over the last 30 years.

Best Performing Stocks in the S&P 500 Index Company 30 Year Total Return Annualized Return Growth of $10,000 Monster Beverage Corporation 295,805% 37% $29,590,550 Amazon 217,028% 38% $21,712,834 Jack Henry & Associates 194,233% 29% $19,433,250 Cerner 141,580% 27% $14,168,008 Best Buy 105,277% 26% $10,537,745 Kansas City Southern 84,714% 25% $8,481,443 Ross Stores 83,542% 25% $8,364,176 Altria Group 57,871% 24% $5,797,083 United Health 57,497% 24% $5,759,690 IDEXX Laboratories 55,058% 24% $5,515,829 Netflix 50,133% 40% $5,023,337 Apple 42,259% 22% $4,235,865 Oracle 38,801% 22% $3,890,146 Cisco 37,963% 22% $3,806,290 Nvidia 35,768% 31% $3,586,761 Microsoft 33,256% 21% $3,335,588

Charlie Bilello tweet