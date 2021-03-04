2 South African-born billionaires outperform Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft

Monster Beverage Corporation, an American firm run by Rodney Sacks and Hilton Schlosberg, is the top-performing company in the S&P 500 Index over the last 30 years.

What is not common knowledge is that both Sacks and Schlosberg were born in South Africa and attended the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits).

Sacks was born in South Africa in 1949 into a Lithuanian-Jewish family. His father was Johannesburg businessman Wolfe Harry Sacks.

He graduated from Wits with a law degree and a postgraduate higher diploma in tax law. He joined the country’s largest corporate law firm, Werksmans, where he became the youngest partner the firm has ever had.

After two decades at Werksmans, in 1989, Sacks left the law firm and emigrated to California with his family.

A year later, he partnered with fellow Wits graduate Hilton Schlosberg to acquire Hansen Natural Corporation for $1.71 million and the assumption of $12 million in debt.

Since the acquisition in 1990, Sacks has been chairman and CEO of Hansen Natural Corporation while Schlosberg serves as President and COO.

Their big break came in 2002, when they launched Monster Energy. Within ten years they increased revenue to $2 billion.

So successful was Monster Energy that the Hansen Natural Corporation changed its name to Monster Beverage Corporation in 2012.

What makes Monster Beverage Corporation stand out, apart from its energy drinks, is its stellar financial performance.

A recent analysis by Charlie Bilello, CEO of Compound Capital Advisors, showed that Monster Beverage Corporation was the best-performing company in the S&P 500 Index over the last 30 years.

The company provided a total return of 295,805% to shareholders since 1995, outperforming tech giants like Amazon, Netflix, Apple, and Microsoft.

With a 35% share in the $31.9 billion global energy drink market, Monster Beverage Corporation remains a popular choice among investors.

This growth also made Sacks and Schlosberg billionaires and gave them the title of the world’s best value creators.

The table below shows the top-performing stocks in the S&P 500 Index over the last 30 years, with Monster Beverage Corporation leading the pack.