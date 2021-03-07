Former Vodacom executive Peter Matlare dies of Covid-19

Absa deputy CEO and former Vodacom executive, Peter Matlare has passed away after a battle with Covid-19.

Matlare was one of South Africa’s best-known executives having served in various top executive positions in South Africa.

He began his career with the Urban Foundation and Citibank and gained extensive international experience.

He later served as chief executive officer of the SABC and chief strategy and business development officer of Vodacom. He was also executive director of commercial at the mobile operator.

Matlare left Vodacom to join Tiger Brands where he was the chief executive officer until the end of 2015.

At the time of his death Matlare was the deputy group chief executive and chief executive at Absa Regional Operations. He was also an executive director for the Absa board.

He joined the Absa board as an independent non-executive director in 2011. In August 2016, he was appointed deputy chief executive officer responsible for regional operations.

Peter Matlare held a Bachelor of Science from University of Plymouth and a Master of Arts from the University of York.

Peter Matlare remembered