Takealot competitor Everyshop launches with big tech specials

New ecommerce player Everyshop has launched, offering South Africans a wide range of technology products, computers, appliances, and other products from leading brands.

Everyshop is part of JD Group, which owns many high-profile retail chains, including Incredible Connection and HiFi Corp.

Through these stores, JD Group offers consumers technology products, computers, appliances, and gadgets.

It also provides household goods, including furniture, mattresses, and appliances through Rochester, Sleepmasters, Bradlows, and Russells.

JD Group has a national network of 16 distribution centres that perform home deliveries to customers using their own logistics fleet and courier partners.

The increased need for convenience through online shopping has encouraged the company to look at new ways to serve its customers, which culminated in the launch of Everyshop.

Everyshop features products from the group’s existing product ranges and many new product categories and leading brands.

It currently offers products in 10 main categories – entertainment, fashion, health & beauty, perfect home, work & study, projects & DIY, lifestyle & leisure, fitness, cellular, and kid’s world.

Everyshop featured numerous big tech brands like Sony, HP, Acer, Apple, Canon, Dell, Epson, Garmin, Hisense, Huawei, JBL, LG, Samsung, Pioneer, and Xbox.

Delivery is available throughout South Africa and will be made from Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays), subject to payment and order confirmation before 12:00.

Depending on origin and destination, a delay of up to 24 hours may be experienced on delivery to outlying areas.

Everyshop offers many payment options, including debit, credit, and cheque cards, Maestro and VISA Electron debit cards, Discovery Miles, Visa Checkout, MasterPass, Call Pay, PayU Wallet, and Everyshop gift cards.

The online shopping platform does not currently support collections. It is, however, planning to launch collection points in the near future.

As part of its launch, Everyshop is running a promotion with price cuts on tech and other products.

Some of the products on specials include Samsung, Sony, and LG TVs, Lenovo, HP, and Acer laptops, and Fitbit and Apple smartwatches.

It is also offering price cuts on smartphones, printers, headphones, routers, hard drives, and gaming consoles.

