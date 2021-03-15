Everyshop’s plan to be the best online store in South Africa

Everyshop has recently gone live with its online shopping platform in a testing environment which makes it possible for people to explore and purchase products on the platform.

Everyshop marketing executive Stef Michael told MyBroadband the response after this soft launch has been overwhelmingly positive.

This is, however, only a taste of what Everyshop will offer South African consumers.

Everyshop is owned and operated by JD Group, which owns high-profile retail chains like Incredible Connection, HiFi Corp, Sleepmasters, Bradlows, and Russells.

Through JD Group, Everyshop has access to over 500 leading international and local brands in over 160 categories.

This extensive product range is only one of the ways it is planning to take on competitors like Takealot, Makro, and Loot.

A big focus is the overall shopping experience, which Michael said will be totally different from any other South African online retailer.

“We will provide our customers with a unique and curated personalized experience that is easy to use on mobile and desktop,” he said.

“It is a personalized online departmental experience that allows customers to search within their customer needs segment and get to products very quickly and find associated products.”

Adding to the online shopping experience is Everyshop’s mobile-first optimised site, which is aimed at increasing accessibility to ecommerce.

Another differentiating factor will be the speed and accuracy associated with customers getting their order delivered.

“Affordable and reliable fulfilment is key to the success of any online retailer and Everyshop has this box ticked,” Michael said.

Their fulfilment is supported by a nationwide distribution network which includes 2 dedicated fulfilment centres and large-scale distribution centres.

These distribution centres position products closer to customers and offer faster and more affordable fulfilment across a wide variety of merchandise.

Through Everyshop, customers can quickly get products not typically associated with online shopping, like large appliances, furniture, and beds.

“You can easily order a double door fridge and add your beauty or skincare in the same basket knowing the products will be delivered to you anywhere in South Africa,” said Michael.

The good news for consumers is that Everyshop’s management is also well aware that competitive pricing is important to gain and maintain customers.

As part of the strategy to offer value to consumers, Everyshop will have weekly promotions with discounts on popular products.

An official launch date has not been announced yet, but it is set to make waves in the local ecommerce market.

“We look forward to the official launch where the full Everyshop experience and launch deals will be available,” said Michael.

Now read: Takealot competitor Everyshop launches with big tech specials