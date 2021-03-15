Liquid Telecom is now Liquid Intelligent Technologies – With a new strategy

Liquid Telecom has rebranded to Liquid Intelligent Technologies as it moves from a telecommunications and digital services provider to a technology group.

A subsidiary of Econet Global, Liquid Telecom was started as the satellite and voice operator Econet Satellite Services, which was founded in 1997.

Econet Satellite Services rebranded to Liquid Telecom in 2004 and went on to launch high-speed, cross-border fibre networks linking Southern Africa to the rest of the world in 2009.

It continued its growth in the telecoms market and now provides services to more than 50 global wholesale carriers operating in Eastern, Central and Southern Africa, Europe, North America and Asia Pacific.

As part of this growth, Liquid Telecom made numerous acquisitions, including the ISP Zimbabwe Online in 2012, Kenya Data Networks in 2013, Realtime Zambia in 2015, and Neotel in 2017.

Today Liquid Telecom is well-known as a pan-African telecoms provider with an extensive network spanning over 73,000km.

The company is now looking to become a one-stop-shop technology group through an expansion of its cloud business, cybersecurity services, and other technologies.

This expansion forms part of the strategy to accelerate growth by providing tailor-made digital solutions to businesses in the public and private sectors across Africa.

“This strategic rebrand reflects Liquid’s new digital-first product offerings, enabling employees and customers to interact with each other digitally,” the company said.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies CEO Nic Rudnick said their ongoing investment in networks and data centres across Africa have positioned them to use this infrastructure to accelerate the availability of new intelligent technologies, including high computing power of the cloud, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.