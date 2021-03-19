Great news for IT job seekers in South Africa

CareerJunction’s latest research revealed that software developers, middle managers, and sales consultants remain the most sought-after professionals in South Africa.

Demand for software development skills increased by 22% from January to February 2021, meaning they remain in significant demand in the South African job market.

“An overview of vacancy levels across various sectors provides a good indication of where the majority of employment takes place,” CareerJunction said.

“The IT, business and management, and finance sectors are undoubtedly the most sought-after sectors, followed by the sales, admin, office & support and architecture & engineering sectors, among others listed.”

The CareerJunction Index represents online labour dynamics in South Africa by providing a detailed analysis of the relative ratio of supply and demand in the online job market, the company states.

The index is based on comprehensive data gathered from the CareerJunction website.

Hiring activity and competition

Hiring activity hardly changed during February compared to last month, CareerJunction said.

“Labour demand seems to stabilise slowly for professionals within the architecture & engineering, marketing, finance, and sales sectors,” it said.

Competition has decreased in the job market, the company found, based on its index for February 2021.

“During February 2021, the CareerJunction Index increased to 107 index points indicating decreased competition in the job search market,” CareerJunction said.

This index score indicates the following:

More job opportunities for potential job seekers.

Fewer potential job seekers per job advert.

Recruitment is more difficult, due to fewer potential job seekers per job advert.

Volatile demand

The graphs below show hiring activity over time in various sectors that have demonstrated a volatile demand for skills.