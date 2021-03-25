Liquid appoints new CFO for South Africa

Liquid Intelligent Technologies has appointed Sandile Ntsele as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for its South Africa operations, effective from 15 April 2021.

Ntsele has extensive experience working in senior finance roles, most recently as the CFO for MTN South Africa.

Liquid said he will be instrumental in overseeing Liquid South Africa’s corporate and financial strategy as the organisation “repositions itself and optimise its network and technological capabilities to deliver on its corporate vision of enabling a digitally connected future that leaves no African behind”.

Ntsele is a Chartered Accountant in South Africa and is a member of the South Africa Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA), having completed his chartered accountancy training at Deloitte and Touche.

In a career spanning over 20 years, he has worked in both African and Middle East markets.

“We are delighted to welcome Sandile to Liquid. His in-depth understanding of the industry we operate in and experience in leading organisational transformation will be a great asset to the Executive team at Liquid SA,” Liquid South Africa CEO Deon Geyser said.

“I believe that he will help us improve and optimise our operations and enable future sustainable growth, driving profitability and enhance the value for our shareholders.”

Ntsele said he looks forward to joining the company and contributing to its continued growth.

“Liquid has been at the forefront of providing intelligent technologies and resilient connectivity to its customers for a long time,” he said.

“I look forward to joining Liquid South Africa’s dynamic leadership team and leading its local finance department, and contributing to the organisation’s future success as it progresses to the next phase of its strategy.”