Magda Wierzycka to step down as Sygnia CEO

Sygnia founder and co-CEO Magda Wierzycka will be turning the company helm over to joint CEO David Hufton on 1 June 2021.

Wierzycka will remain involved in the company as founder and non-executive director and will continue to play an active role in shaping the company’s strategic direction.

Wierzycka co-founded Sygnia in 2006 and has built the company into a successful diversified financial services group.

From pioneering passive investing in South Africa to reinventing multi-management, she has always been a disruptive and innovative force.

Her acumen has underpinned the growth of Sygnia’s assets under management and administration, which has grown from R2 billion at inception to more than R250 billion today.

“Under Magda’s leadership, Sygnia has grown into a market-leading company in an industry that has a critical role to play for both the people and the economy of South Africa,” said Hufton.

Hufton is an experienced financial services executive who joined Sygnia in 2016 after more than 20 years at Alexander Forbes in leadership positions.

He was appointed deputy CEO in July 2018 and as joint CEO in April 2020.

Now read: Where Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka is investing her money