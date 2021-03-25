What’s Next with First Distribution’s Andre Human

Andre Human is one of South Africa’s foremost distribution executives who currently serves as a Dell Technologies Brand Executive at First Distribution.

First Distribution is a leading value-added distributor of ICT solutions in Africa. It provides ICT solutions in various market segments, including data centres, enterprise, cybersecurity, and cloud.

In August 2020 Human’s department added the Client Solutions Group (CSG) product line to its catalogue of Dell Technologies products and services.

First Distribution is also the only distributor to offer its partners insight, education, and exposure into Dell Technologies’ PowerStore and PowerScale storage platforms.

In this What’s Next interview, Human explains why First Distribution prioritised adding the Dell Technologies CSG product line to its extensive range of offerings.

He discusses how popular the CSG product line has been since it was first added to their catalogue and explains the effect of the national lockdown on sales.

He then predicts how these products’ popularity will grow in 2021 and beyond.

Human also sheds light on why Dell Technologies’ business portfolio stands out from competitors, and concludes by arguing why First Distribution is the partner that businesses should choose when adding Dell Technologies products and services to their existing ICT systems.

The full interview with Andre Human is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.