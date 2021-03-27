Afrikaans college unveils impressive new R300-million campus

Solidarity has unveiled its new R300-million Sol-Tech campus which was completed under budget and earlier than planned.

Sol-Tech, which was founded in 2007, is an accredited private technical training college offering an extended range of courses in scarce skills.

There is a strong focus on practical skills with courses for welders, fitter and turners, toolmakers, electricians, millwrights, diesel mechanics, and tractor mechanics.

Training is offered on a full-time basis and students attend daily lectures and training sessions. All classes are offered in Afrikaans.

Over the past 13 years Sol-Tech has trained over 1,200 students in various fields of study.

The new Sol-Tech campus, located in Monumentpark in Pretoria, is described as a “living monument” by Solidarity chief executive Dirk Hermann.

The construction project started on 13 September 2019 and was mainly funded by monthly R10-contributions of Solidarity members.

Hermann said the new campus was completed under budget and earlier than planned, ready to receive its first students in February this year.

“This campus is a remarkable achievement for the community. It is a tangible result of what a community is capable of doing when it says ‘We will do things ourselves’,” said Hermann.

“We are building an institution to empower the youth so that they can create wealth for themselves and for their community within South Africa.”

An interactive tour of the new Sol-Tech campus is available here: Sol-Tech Campus Tour