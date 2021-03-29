What’s Next – In conversation with Tertius Zitzke

Tertius Zitzke is one of South Africa’s top IT entrepreneurs having founded AccTech Systems and helping to build it into an international ICT business.

Zitzke started his IT career 31 years ago at Barclays South Africa and later served as a manager at Van Wyk & Louw and QData.

In 1994 he co-founded AccTech Systems and served as CEO from inception. AccTech Systems was acquired by 4Sight in 2018 and Zitzke continued to serve as chief executive.

In this interview, Zitzke provides background on Adoption and Change Management (ACM) and share details around 4Sight’s ACM offering – which is supported by Microsoft.

He provides insight into how 4Sight supports its customers who have invested in new technology by ensuring that change is sustained and reinforced so that they gain the maximum return on their investment.

Zitzke also explains how ACM has grown over the years and how it fits into the world of digital transformation.

He then highlights the advantages of ACM and the risks for businesses that do not implement it.

The interview ends with Zitzke sharing how 4Sight is adapting to the changing world and how it approaches change.

The full interview with Tertius Zitzke is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.