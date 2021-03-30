What’s Next – In conversation with Jacques Malherbe

Jacques Malherbe is one of South Africa’s top executives in South Africa’s technology distribution industry and is currently the Chief Technology Officer of Axiz.

Jacques joined the organisation in May 2013 to build the Advanced Technologies business.

Prior to this, Malherbe was the CEO of Westcon SA and has a proven track record of building distribution businesses across the continent.

He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the business coupled with an energetic entrepreneurial passion for technology.

His interest lies in the digital transformation wave and resulting new business models of the technology supply industry.

In this What’s Next interview, Malherbe shares his views on the change in work culture during the Covid-19 pandemic and how he sees these trends evolving in the future once the pandemic is over.

Malherbe discusses the importance of having the right business resiliency solutions for a remote workforce and the solutions that Cisco offers to ensure optimal remote work.

He also discusses why he thinks many employees will return to on-premise work in the future and which tools are necessary to keep this part of the workforce productive.

Malherbe ends the interview by giving insight into Cisco’s range of tools that enable and true hybrid workforce and the role Axiz plays in helping South African business get the full benefit of Cisco’s business resiliency solutions.

The full interview with Jacques Malherbe is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.