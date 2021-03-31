Huawei reports first revenue drop ever following US sanctions

Huawei Technologies Co.’s quarterly revenue shrank for the first time on record, reflecting the devastating impact of U.S. sanctions that forced China’s largest technology company out of smartphones and into other technology arenas.

The disappointing results underscore the depth of the damage Washington has wrought on a company that once vied with Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. to lead the global smartphone market.

It reported revenue fell 11% to 220.1 billion yuan ($33.5 billion) in 2020’s final quarter.

That’s down from 3.7% growth in the September quarter and 23% in the second quarter, according to Bloomberg calculations based off previously reported figures.

Full-year sales and profit rose 3.8% and 3.2%, respectively, in line with the “marginal growth” previously projected, according to financial statements audited by KPMG.

Huawei had credited record 5G base station orders and strong mobile sales in the first half for offsetting the final six months.

Huawei is emerging from its toughest year on record, when Trump-administration sanctions smothered its once leading smartphone business and stymied advances into chipmaking and fifth-generation networking.

The Biden White House has shown few signs of letting up, prompting billionaire founder Ren Zhengfei to direct Huawei toward new growth areas such as smart agriculture, healthcare and electric cars.

It hopes for a seat at the table with tech giants vying to define the rapidly evolving fields of connected vehicles, homes and workplaces.

“The global supply chain Huawei heavily relies on has been disrupted,” said Rotating Chairman Ken Hu, one of three executives who take turns filling the top role.

“I don’t know who will benefit from it but definitely not the industry.” The global semiconductor supply chain needs to be overhauled in order to resolve the current shortages, he added.

Cash flow weakened last year as the company built up inventories ahead of U.S. sanctions that effectively cut off its access to American technologies last September and it has enough stockpiles for its enterprise business, Hu told reporters.

Huawei had previously purchased $10 billion to $20 billion of components each year from U.S. suppliers and other customers won’t be able to fully make up for the lost business.