Everyshop officially launches with free R100 vouchers

Everyshop has officially launched on 1 April and is offering users a R100 discount code towards their first purchase of R500 of more.

Everyshop went live in a testing environment to the public in March during which the systems were streamlined to prepare for a commercial launch this month.

The new ecommerce platform builds on know-how, ecommerce, and logistics capabilities of JD Group which owns and operates Everyshop.

JD Group already offers extensive online shopping through its retail brands, including Incredible Connection, HiFi Corp, Bradlows, Rochester, and Sleepmasters.

Products from these retail chains are now available through Everyshop which promises a “world-class online shopping experience with swift and efficient delivery options”.

JD Group CEO Peter Griffiths said their aim is to offer South African online shoppers a vast array of product categories in one place.

“With the support of our existing retail businesses we have partnered with some of South Africa’s best-known and loved brands,” said Griffiths.

Everyshop offers products in most prominent categories, like electronics and appliances, furniture, fashion, footwear and DIY.

Prominent brands available through Everyshop include Nike, Apple, Samsung, Sony, HP, Acer, Canon, Dell, and Huawei.

Everyshop also supports new South African entrepreneurs through local brands such as Me&B, The T-shirt Bed company, and Move Pretty.

Griffiths said Everyshop has made sure shoppers enjoy quick, affordable, and reliable fulfilment of their orders.

This is achieved through a nationwide distribution network that includes two dedicated fulfilment centres and 15 large-scale distribution centres.

Through this network Everyshop positions products closer to customers to offer faster and more affordable delivery.

The online platform also offers consumers a wide choice of easy and safe payment options with frictionless checkout. Further payment options will be added in the coming weeks.

This is only the start. The next step for Everyshop is on-boarding approved retailers as marketplace partners that will further enhance Everyshop’s merchandise offering.

As part of Everyshop’s official launch they invite consumers to register and receive a R100 discount code towards their first purchase of R500 or more.

“We will also continue to grow our weekly promotional deals across over 25 categories, including ‘up to 30% off’ on some products,” said Griffiths.