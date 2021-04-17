Most in-demand tech jobs in South Africa, and how much they pay

17 April 2021

Software developers, data analysts, data warehousing specialists, and systems & network administrators are in strong demand in South Africa.

This was revealed in the March 2021 CareerJunction Index (CJI) report which was published this week.

The report uses data from the CareerJunction website to provide insights into the South African labour marker and supply and demand trends.

The data showed that job search activity in the country increased by 8% in March 2021.

There was strong growth in recruitment activity in ICT, warehousing and logistics, and sales and finance during the first quarter of 2021.

The demand for software developers increased by 20% during March with over 1000 vacancies on Careerjunction requiring programming or development skills.

This was not the only IT skill which South African companies are looking for.

CareerJunction MD Paul Byrne said the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown has fuelled industries like business analytics and data warehousing.

Professionals working in these industries, like data analysts and data warehousing specialists, are now in high demand.

Data warehousing roles, for example, are up 86% in terms of job advertisement over the last year.

The growth of ecommerce in South Africa has also created strong demand for warehousing and logistics skills.

The table below provides an overview of the most in-demand tech skills in South Africa and how much these professionals can expect to earn.

Average Salaries for Intermediate Level Position
Job Province From To
Data Analysis and Data Warehousing Gauteng R41,714 R52,866
Data Analysis and Data Warehousing Western Cape R48,407 R53,806
Data Analysis and Data Warehousing Kwazulu-Natal R40,521 R48,896
Systems and Network Administration Gauteng R34,019 R43,121
Systems and Network Administration Western Cape R31,354 R41,035
Systems and Network Administration Kwazulu-Natal R26,719 R32,156
Software Development Gauteng R35,397 R47,223
Software Development Western Cape R35,828 R48,328

