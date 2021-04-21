Vodacom super app – online shopping, payments, insurance, and special offers in one place

Vodacom’s new super app is making good progress and will allow users to pay their bills, buy products, and apply for financial services through a single platform.

Last year Vodacom Financial Services partnered with Alipay to build a super-app to “manage your entire life and business through your smartphone”.

Vodacom’s super app will offer a marketplace of goods and services to South Africans through a digital payments ecosystem.

Vodacom already offers digital financial services products, but the partnership with Alipay will enable them to reach the same level as leading global digital counterparts quicker.

“We see this as an opportunity to reinvent the mobile fintech ecosystem for consumers and merchants in South Africa,” said Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub.

Vodacom spokesperson Byron Kennedy said the super app technology allowed them to develop significant client-centric features.

The platform will enable clients to buy Vodacom airtime and data and pay their bills such as electricity.

They will also be able to access all the consumer and business products currently offered by Vodacom Financial Services like payments, lending, insurance, and trading business services.

The Vodacom super app will be expanded to incorporate a host of new functions.

“The super app resembles a massive digital mall built with a host of mini apps which is has full payments functionality,” Kennedy said.

“Through the app consumers will be able to access special offers from their favourite brands that are tailored to their personal needs.”

Joosub explained the new super app will give merchants the ability to sell their products to Vodacom’s 44 million customers in South Africa.

Kennedy added that the app will help people to use less data, less storage on their devices, and “access a world of endless possibilities all in one place”.

Kennedy said more information on the development of the app will be shared with the public soon.