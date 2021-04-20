New Amazon Africa headquarters to be based at Cape Town’s River Club development

Global retail giant Amazon will be the anchor tenant in the new R4 billion River Club development in Cape Town.

The City of Cape Town has recently given the go-ahead for the River Club mixed-use development, which will be the new home of retail giant Amazon in Africa.

Built on a 15-hectare parcel of land, the development is expected to boost the Cape Town economy and create 5,239 direct jobs.

The project will also create up to 19,000 indirect and induced jobs, the City of Cape Town said.

The development design will create 150,000 square meters of mixed-use space, which will be divided into commercial and housing uses across two precincts.

The River Club development will feature 59,600 square meters of office space, 20,700 square meters of retail space, an 8,200 square meter hotel, and a 4,100 square meter gym.

The new precinct will include restaurants, conferencing, a school, and events space.

The City of Cape Town said US retail giant, Amazon will be the anchor tenant at River Club by opening a base for its operations on the African continent here.

The development is envisaged to take place in phases, with construction set to take place over three to five years.

The development of the first precinct includes mixed used and a floor space of approximately 60,000 square meters.

The second precinct will house the Amazon headquarters, which includes around 70,000 square meters of floor space.

Cape Town executive mayor Dan Plato said the new River Club development offers many economic, social, and environmental benefits for the area.

“We are committed to driving investment to revitalise the economy, which is slowly recovering following the impact of Covid-19,” said Plato.

The images below provide an artist’s impression of the planned River Club development.

