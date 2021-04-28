Everyshop’s big plans to take on Takealot – with pick-up-points, lockers, and in-store terminals

Everyshop is investing millions to become a significant ecommerce player in South Africa with its future plans including pick-up lockers and in-store terminals.

Everyshop, which is owned and operated by JD Group, officially launched on 1 April 2021.

Using its relationship with JD Group, Everyshop is offering South Africans products from over 500 international and local brands.

The online shop is running weekly promotions with discounts on popular products to ensure it offers competitive prices.

A large product range and discounted products are essential to compete effectively against established players like Takealot and Makro. This is, however, only part of the value proposition.

Everyshop marketing executive Stef Michael told MyBroadband they have a big focus on the overall online shopping experience.

“We provide our customers with a unique and curated personalised experience that is easy to use on mobile and desktop,” he said.

Everyshop is also growing its physical presence in shopping centres to complement its existing national distribution network.

The company currently has two dedicated fulfilment centres and 15 large-scale distribution centres that position products closer to customers and offer faster, affordable fulfilment.

It is now growing its physical presence and distribution network by leveraging its network and relationships with brick-and-mortar retailers.

Shoppers at Incredible Connection in Menlyn, for example, will already see an Everyshop counter in the shop.

“When we renovated the Menlyn Incredible Connection store we made provision for an Everyshop counter that could cater for returns and collections,” said Michael.

These in-store counters will include in-store Everyshop terminals which consumers could use to explore the full Everyshop range.

“Over time the functionality of Everyshop terminals will expand to include more shopping functionality and other services,” Michael said.

He said they ultimately envision a future where Everyshop will be positioned to offer the best possible access and convenience from an online retailer.

This is likely to include pick-up-points, lockers, and contact centres that will supplement its existing infrastructure.

Apart from growing its physical presence, Everyshop is also increasing its marketing spend to introduce the shop to South Africans.

Everyshop launched new online, print, TV, and radio advertising campaigns to promote its service and latest deals.

Michael said people may not expect an online retailer to spend money on print, but this is aimed at introducing many new South Africans to online retail.