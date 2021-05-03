What’s Next – In conversation with iOCO’s Brett van Rensburg

Brett van Rensburg is a top ICT expert and the Sales Director for the Network Division of iOCO, Africa’s leading integrated technology services company.

With a strong focus on where technology meets business strategy, Brett has helped and advised many of South Africa’s largest corporates.

He has spent the past decade building his knowledge base of how to choose, adopt and run the correct technologies and strategies to help meet business objectives.

His expertise is focused on Digital Networking, Cloud, Security, and the new age of Mobility.

His strong background in consulting and sales allows him to make the technical more relatable and easy to understand, while using tailored examples and stories which entertain.

In this What’s Next interview, Van Rensburg discusses the advantages and challenges of a hybrid workforce.

He also shares insight into the different remote access options for organisations, and the benefits of each option.

Van Rensburg provides some guidance for companies to help them choose the most cost-effective solutions for their specific requirements.

The interview ends with Van Rensburg explaining why iOCO is ideally positioned to assist companies to improve their efficiency.

The full interview with Brett van Rensburg is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.