Amazon is hiring in South Africa – including work-from-home jobs

3 May 2021

Amazon is on a recruitment drive in South Africa with 148 full-time vacancies in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Last year Amazon announced that it would hire 3,000 new customer service employees in South Africa to provide support to its North American and European customers.

An Amazon spokesperson told MyBroadband the new jobs included remote and flexible work-from-home positions.

The 3,000 new employees will take the total number of employees of Amazon in South Africa to 7,000, making it one of the largest tech employers in the country.

Amazon added that it continues to employ and invest in the thousands of individuals that work at its customer service centre in Cape Town.

Apart from growing its support staff, the company is also expanding its technical presence in South Africa.

In April 2020 Amazon Web Services (AWS) went live with the Cape Town region.

This means developers and companies can run their applications and serve end-users in Africa with lower latency and leverage advanced AWS technologies to drive innovation.

Amazon said the new Cape Town AWS region will help customers with data residency requirements and those looking to comply with the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).

“They can now store their content in South Africa with the assurance that they retain complete ownership of their data and it will not move unless they choose to move it,” Amazon said.

To support its rapid expansion in South Africa, Amazon partnered with the new R4 billion River Club development for office space.

Amazon is the anchor tenant in this new development in Cape Town which will become its new home in Africa.

River Club Headline
River Club

Amazon is currently advertising 148 full-time jobs and 3 seasonal position in South Africa.

106 of the full-time positions are in Cape Town, 26 in Johannesburg, 8 in Waterfall, and 8 across South Africa.

The positions range from highly technical positions, like software development engineers and solutions architects, to general positions like recruitment agents.

There are 34 job openings for software developers, 45 for IT, operations, and support engineers, 21 for customer support, and 12 solution architects.

There are also jobs for sales, advertising, and account managers, project managers, data scientists, and designers.

The table below provides an overview of prominent positions at Amazon in South Africa which were advertised recently.

Work from Home
Job Title Application link
Virtual Communities moderator Click here for details
Customer Service Associate Click here for details
German Digital Customer Service Associate Click here for details
Technical Positions – Cape Town
Software Development Engineer Click here for details
Technical Recruiter Click here for details
Data Center Security Manager Click here for details
Recruiting System Analyst Click here for details
Recruitment Manager Click here for details
Recruitment Coordinator Click here for details
Software Development Manager Click here for details
Technical Program Manager Click here for details
Recruiter Click here for details
Senior Graduate Recruiter Click here for details
Support Engineer – AWS Marketplace Click here for details
Senior Cloud Support Engineer – Storage and Content Delivery Click here for details
Physical Security Program Manager Click here for details
Cloud Support Engineer – Deployment Click here for details
Senior Software Development Engineer Click here for details
Cloud Support Engineer – VLS Click here for details
Senior Cloud Support Engineer – Linux Click here for details
Instructional Designer Click here for details
AWS Technical Sourcing Recruiter Click here for details
Operations Manager Click here for details
Support Operations Manager Click here for details
AWS Technical Instructor Click here for details
Senior Consultant, Advisory Click here for details
Senior Consultant, Data Analytics Click here for details
Technical Positions – Johannesburg
Education to Workforce Program Manager Click here for details
Telco Solutions Architect Click here for details
Senior Cloud Support Engineer Click here for details
Cloud Support Engineer – Developer and Mobile Services Click here for details
Cloud Support Engineer – Deployment Click here for details
Solution Architect Intern Click here for details
Cloud Support Engineer – Storage and Content Delivery Click here for details
Senior Cloud Support Engineer – Analytics Click here for details
Enterprise and Supplier Development Program Manager Click here for details
Senior Solutions Architect Click here for details
Practice Manager – South Africa Click here for details
Senior Practice Manager Click here for details

Now read: New Amazon Africa headquarters to be based at Cape Town’s River Club development

Share your thoughts: Amazon is hiring in South Africa - i…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Amazon is hiring in South Africa – including work-from-home jobs