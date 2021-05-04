Telkom launches new platform to report fraud and corruption

Telkom has launched a new multi-channel whistleblowing platform which allows members of the public to report any acts or suspected acts of fraud, corruption, and irregular conduct within the organisation.

The company has partnered with safe line service provider Advance Call to launch the #Vulumlomo | Speak Up anti-fraud and corruption campaign to encourage the public to come forward and anonymously report such acts through a new toll-free hotline, WhatsApp line, and online portal.

It stated that South Africa’s recent ranking of 69th out of 180 countries in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index for 2020 highlighted the severity of fraud and corruption in our country.

“As a responsible corporate leader in South Africa and one of the country’s largest network operators, the new whistleblowing channels are part of the Group’s ethics and corporate governance mechanisms to ensure that Telkom Group remains a corruption- and fraud-free organisation,” the group said.

“Through this whistleblowing platform we aim to encourage South Africans to take a stand against corruption, fraud, and irregular conduct and to be active participants in the fight against crime.”

The whistleblowing platform will apply to all Telkom subsidiaries and business units, namely Telkom Consumer, BCX, Openserve, Telkom SMB and YEP.

Telkom Group executive for safety, security and forensics Pat Mazibuko said that addressing these issues was an end-to-end process, requiring everyone, including Telkom Group employees, members of the public, or Telkom Group’s suppliers and customers to report all incidents.

“Reported acts will be investigated regardless of any individual’s position within the organisation,” Mazibuko stated.

Mazibuko added that the platform was also aimed at assisting law enforcement bodies that have oversight over corruption prosecutions.

Telkom said that actual or suspected incidents can be reported via the following channels:

Toll-free Telkom hotline – Dial 0800 124 000

Telkom Group’s WhatsApp hotline – Send a message to 081 222 5999 .

. Report online on the Be Honest website – behonest.co.za

Numerous MyBroadband readers have in the past complained about Telkom contracts being taken out fraudulently on their names.

At the time, Telkom said its systems were on par with the industry as far as the protection of customer information, but that threats evolvde as criminals found different ways to defraud Telkom and its customers.

“Telkom investigates each case and subject to the outcome of the investigation, the necessary credits will be passed where it is found the account was opened fraudulently,” it stated.