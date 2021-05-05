Google giving employees more flexibility

Google is giving its employees more flexibility to work from different locations or entirely from home, taking a more lenient policy as the Alphabet Inc. company prepares for a return to office life after the pandemic.

Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai outlined the plan to staff in a note Wednesday morning.

The influential Silicon Valley giant, one of the first to send employees home in 2020, has slowly opened its offices, but said its employees can work remotely until September.

Google has rearranged offices to create more features for what it calls a “hybrid” return to work.

In the email, Pichai said he expects about 60% of Google’s staff will work in the office “a few days a week.”

Another 20% will be able to relocate to other company sites, while the remaining one-fifth can apply to permanently work from home.

Google’s parent, Alphabet, ended the first quarter just shy of 140,000 direct employees.

In a filing, Google reported that it saved $268 million in expenses from company promotions, travel and entertainment during the first quarter of the year.