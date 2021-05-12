Good news for South African jobseekers without a degree

The growth of ecommerce – where deliveries, logistics, and warehouses are important – has created many jobs where a degree is not important.

Commenting on this shift, Andrew Hunter, co-founder of Adzuna, said the economy has shifted towards ecommerce and at-home.

He said a lot of the hiring activity in the United States is happening around ecommerce, especially warehousing and logistics.

“Many of the ecommerce roles are accessible to people without a degree,” he said.

To gain insight into this trend, Adzuna looked at four million job vacancies from the last two months. Over half of the vacancies did not specifically require a degree to apply.

This is good news to people who only have a school education and are looking for a job in the current market.

He also highlighted that you do not have to be “a Mark Zuckerberg to work at a technology company”.

“Being educated to university level and having a computer science degree is not a stipulation for working at Facebook, Google, or Apple,” he said.

“These tech giants are hiring in droves at the moment for administration staff, sales staff, marketing staff – none of which require a degree.”

The situation is similar in South Africa which has seen a big ecommerce boom during the lockdown.

PayFast MD Jonathan Smit said 2020 has been excellent for ecommerce in South Africa with the pandemic boosting adoption rates across the board.

Ecommerce sales doubled its retail market share last year – from the 1% to 2% in 2019 to 2% to 4% in 2020.

“We saw a 100% increase in online transactions between April and May 2020, which is in line with growth seen in established ecommerce markets across the globe,” said Smit.

This ecommerce growth quickly filtered through to the job market, with demand for warehousing and logistics professionals growing by more than 40%.

Some IT roles have also shown strong growth. CareerJunction MD Paul Byrne said data warehousing roles were up 86% in terms of job advertisements over the last year.

He added that a different skillset was required to perform well in the new remote working environment, which would drive requirements from companies in future.

Many of these new roles, especially in ecommerce and IT, do not require a university degree to apply.

A large number of jobs advertised by Amazon in South Africa, for example, only require a Grade 12 (Matric) or equivalent NQF Level 4 qualification.

A few of the roles which do not require a university degree include customer service associates, recruitment coordinators, and virtual communities moderators.