Software developer salaries in South Africa in 2021

Experienced software developers typically earn between R42,000 and R66,000 per month, depending on their seniority and location.

This was revealed in the April 2021 CareerJunction Index (CJI) which provides insight into the supply and demand trends in the South African labour market.

The latest CJI showed that demand for labour decreased by 5% during April while job search activity declined by 13%.

Due to the increased number of public holidays during April, a seasonal decrease in job search and recruitment activity is normal to the South African job market.

Looking at the IT market, there was a fluctuating trend in hiring activity for ICT professionals over the past six months.

Good news for programmers is that software development remains the most in-demand skill in South Africa.

Delving a bit deeper revealed that programming languages like Java, .Net, and C# are driving this demand.

The strong demand for software developers means that salaries in this field remain competitive.

Intermediate software developers, with around 5 to 10 years’ experience, demanded basic salaries of over R50,000 per month.

Salaries were highly dependant on seniority and location. Software developers in Gauteng, for example, earned far more than their counterparts in KwaZulu-Natal.

The table below provides an overview of intermediate software development salaries in Gauteng, the Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal.