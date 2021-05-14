New business consulting platform launched in South Africa

A new virtual, on-demand business consulting platform called Startwise has been launched in South Africa to support small and medium enterprises.

Startwise enables business owners to connect with industry experts to assist them with their business challenge and support their endeavours.

Business owners can download the Startwise app via Google Play or the Apple App Store and instantly connect with experts in the field they need assistance with.

Advice in most business fields is available, including marketing, sales, HR, payroll, tax, legal, and general business coaching.

The person behind Startwise is Velly Bosega, founder and owner of Adclick Africa, SME South Africa, and Serv marketplace.

Commenting on the new service, Bosega said he realised the importance of having affordable expert guidance when running a small business in South Africa.

“When you have an idea and launch a business, you don’t realise the importance of having support for the business – whether it is legal, sales, or marketing,” he said.

“My business growth could have been much faster and less costly if I had a network of experts around me which could guide me through the journey,” he said.

Bosega encouraged business owners to download the app and sign up to Startwise:

Download the Startwise app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and create your profile.

from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and create your profile. Find a business expert by browsing through the categories to suit your industry and business needs.

Request a call and instantly connect with South Africa’s leading business experts through the Startwise chat or video/audio call in-app functionality.

After you have connected with your expert and had your business consultation, you can make payment through the easy-to-use, secure platform.

Business experts with more than 10 years’ experience in their field are also encouraged to register for the service.

After they have been vetted their profile will go live and they can start to set up hourly consultations.