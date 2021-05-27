WeBuyCars to be majority owned by Transaction Capital

Transaction Capital has concluded agreements to increase its shareholding in WeBuyCars from 49.9% to 74.9%.

The remaining 25.1% of the shares in WeBuyCars will be held by the family trusts of the founding shareholders, Faan and Dirk van der Walt.

WeBuyCars is a principal trader of used vehicles through e-commerce and physical infrastructure, offering finance, insurance and other allied products.

This offering, which combines customer convenience and competitive pricing, positions it well to benefit from the current market context.

Transaction Capital expects the additional investment of 25% in WeBuyCars, which is subject to Competition Commission approval, to add immediately value to the company.

Once the conditions are met and the proposed transaction takes effect, Transaction Capital will be able to consolidate a greater proportion of WeBuyCars’ high-growth earnings.

Commenting on the investment, WeBuyCars CEO, Faan van der Walt said they have been impressed with the insights of the directors appointed by Transaction Capital to the WeBuyCars board.

He added that there is a strong cultural fit between Transaction Capital and WeBuyCars.

“We have seen the operations of SA Taxi and believe that Transaction Capital has the necessary expertise to advance WeBuyCars’ vision of offering credit and insurance related products to its customer base,” Van der Walt said.